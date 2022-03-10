NUGGETS From Oregon State's Fourth Spring Practice

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday for its fourth practice of the spring session, BeaversEdge gives you observations, rotations, and more in this nugget report...

- Starting with the biggest news of the day and that was the presence of former USC & Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels at today's practice. It had been reported earlier in the day that he would be on campus by Pete Thamel, and we were able to get eyes on him watching practice. We'll bring you any additional news on Daniels right here at BeaversEdge.com

- Speaking of practice itself, the Beavers got a fair amount of 11-on-11 work in during today's session.

First-team offense:

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Marco Brewer

C - Jake Levengood

RG - Brandon Kipper

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - Chance Nolan / Tristan Gebbia / Ben Gulbranson

RB - Trey Lowe / Damien Martinez

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR - Zeriah Beason

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave

- Gulbranson has some sneaky good athleticism exiting the pocket. Several times during Thursday's practice he opted to tuck and run and found success with his longest going for just over 10 yards. His arm strength has been well-documented, but I was particularly impressed with his footspeed on Thursday.

- Musgrave certainly looks like he's ready for a breakout year in 2022... he made several really nice catches that he was able to turn upfield during Thursday's practice and continues to show his potential as a receiver.

Switching gears, here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - James Rawls

DL - Simon Sandberg

DL - Thomas Sio

OLB - Semisi Saluni

OLB - John McCartan

ILB - Omar Speights

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Alex Austin

DB - Ron Hardge III / Kitan Oladapo

DB - Akili Arnold

- If there was a standout player on defensive during Thursday's practice, it was definetly redshirt-freshman defensive back Jack Kane. He intercepted two passes (one via Gebbia & one via Gulbranson) and nearly intercepted a third pass! The Fountain Valley (CA) native has gotten some burn with the second-team defense these first few practices and has made the most of it. It'll be interesting to see how he fits into the DB rotation as spring pushes ahead...

- Junior Walling had a fumble recovery during the early stages of the 11-on-11 work...

