Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Washington State

With the Oregon State baseball team (9-1) set to face Washington State (7-5) in Pullman for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Washington State are squaring off in Pullman for the first time since 2018. The 2020 series at Bailey-Brayton Field was canceled due to Covid-19.

- OSU is 97-131-3 all-time in Pullman.

- The Beavers, however, have won three of the last four series in Pullman.

- OSU is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games overall versus the Cougars. The teams tied in the 2018 series finale, 7-7.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, struck out eight in four innings versus WSU last season. He scattered two hits and walked four.

- Hjerpe has a 3.26 ERA in his career in Pac-12 play, compared to a 4.69 mark in non-conference action.

- Justin Boyd is on a 14-game hit streak and is 21-for-55 (.382) with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBI during it.

- Jacob Melton has also hit safely in 12 straight and is 21-for-50 (.420) with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBI during it.

- Boyd, Melton, Wade Meckler and Travis Bazzana have reached base safely in all 10 games this season. No other team in the Pac-12 can claim as many players on a current double-digit streak.

- Nine different Beavers have at least one hit streak of four or more games this season. Meckler and Garret Forrester join Boyd and Melton with current four-plus game hit streaks.

- OSU's pitching staff has six games of 10 or more strikeouts. The 2021 Beavers had seven through their first 10 games.

- OSU's relievers have retired their first batters faced in 25-of-37 opportunities (68 percent).

- The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 with 13 stolen bases. Boyd ranks second individually with six.

- OSU entered the week with the nation's No. 4 fielding percentage at .991. Oregon State is also fourth with a .353 batting average.