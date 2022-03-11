Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Washington State
With the Oregon State baseball team (9-1) set to face Washington State (7-5) in Pullman for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 7 Oregon State vs Washington State
Bailey-Brayton Field - Pullman, Wash.
Friday - 3:05 p.m.
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (3-0, 1.65) vs. LHP McKabe Cottrell (1-2, 4.61)
Saturday - 2:05 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (2-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Grant Taylor (2-0, 3.55)
Sunday - 1:05 p.m.
TBA vs. RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 4.00)
Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Washington State are squaring off in Pullman for the first time since 2018. The 2020 series at Bailey-Brayton Field was canceled due to Covid-19.
- OSU is 97-131-3 all-time in Pullman.
- The Beavers, however, have won three of the last four series in Pullman.
- OSU is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games overall versus the Cougars. The teams tied in the 2018 series finale, 7-7.
- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, struck out eight in four innings versus WSU last season. He scattered two hits and walked four.
- Hjerpe has a 3.26 ERA in his career in Pac-12 play, compared to a 4.69 mark in non-conference action.
- Justin Boyd is on a 14-game hit streak and is 21-for-55 (.382) with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBI during it.
- Jacob Melton has also hit safely in 12 straight and is 21-for-50 (.420) with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBI during it.
- Boyd, Melton, Wade Meckler and Travis Bazzana have reached base safely in all 10 games this season. No other team in the Pac-12 can claim as many players on a current double-digit streak.
- Nine different Beavers have at least one hit streak of four or more games this season. Meckler and Garret Forrester join Boyd and Melton with current four-plus game hit streaks.
- OSU's pitching staff has six games of 10 or more strikeouts. The 2021 Beavers had seven through their first 10 games.
- OSU's relievers have retired their first batters faced in 25-of-37 opportunities (68 percent).
- The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 with 13 stolen bases. Boyd ranks second individually with six.
- OSU entered the week with the nation's No. 4 fielding percentage at .991. Oregon State is also fourth with a .353 batting average.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
7th
|
Baseball America
|
8th
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
4th
|
Perfect Game
|
9th
|
USA Today
|
6th
|
NCBWA
|
6th
By The Numbers
Pac-12 Standings
Oregon State Hitting & Pitching Stats
----
