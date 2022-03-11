 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Washington State
Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Washington State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State baseball team (9-1) set to face Washington State (7-5) in Pullman for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

No. 7 Oregon State vs Washington State

Bailey-Brayton Field - Pullman, Wash.

Friday - 3:05 p.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (3-0, 1.65) vs. LHP McKabe Cottrell (1-2, 4.61)

Saturday - 2:05 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (2-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Grant Taylor (2-0, 3.55)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m.

TBA vs. RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 4.00)

Quick Hits

- Oregon State and Washington State are squaring off in Pullman for the first time since 2018. The 2020 series at Bailey-Brayton Field was canceled due to Covid-19.

- OSU is 97-131-3 all-time in Pullman.

- The Beavers, however, have won three of the last four series in Pullman.

- OSU is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games overall versus the Cougars. The teams tied in the 2018 series finale, 7-7.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Friday's probable starter, struck out eight in four innings versus WSU last season. He scattered two hits and walked four.

- Hjerpe has a 3.26 ERA in his career in Pac-12 play, compared to a 4.69 mark in non-conference action.

- Justin Boyd is on a 14-game hit streak and is 21-for-55 (.382) with five doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBI during it.

- Jacob Melton has also hit safely in 12 straight and is 21-for-50 (.420) with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBI during it.

- Boyd, Melton, Wade Meckler and Travis Bazzana have reached base safely in all 10 games this season. No other team in the Pac-12 can claim as many players on a current double-digit streak.

- Nine different Beavers have at least one hit streak of four or more games this season. Meckler and Garret Forrester join Boyd and Melton with current four-plus game hit streaks.

- OSU's pitching staff has six games of 10 or more strikeouts. The 2021 Beavers had seven through their first 10 games.

- OSU's relievers have retired their first batters faced in 25-of-37 opportunities (68 percent).

- The Beavers rank second in the Pac-12 with 13 stolen bases. Boyd ranks second individually with six.

- OSU entered the week with the nation's No. 4 fielding percentage at .991. Oregon State is also fourth with a .353 batting average.

Beavers In The Rankings

OSU Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

7th

Baseball America

8th

Collegiate Baseball

4th

Perfect Game

9th

USA Today

6th

NCBWA

6th

By The Numbers

Pac-12 Standings

Oregon State Hitting & Pitching Stats

