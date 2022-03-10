REPORT: Georgia QB Transfer JT Daniels Visiting Oregon State

The former five-star quarterback entered the transfer portal for the second time earlier this offseason, shortly after the Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Georgia quarterback transfer JT Daniels is in Corvallis today visiting the Oregon State Football program.

Daniels, a graduate transfer will have one year left of college eligibility for wherever he chooses to play next season. During his college career thus far, the Santa Ana, California native has completed 63.8% of his passes for 4,840-yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Daniels collegiate career has been marred by injuries including this past season when he suffered an oblique as well as a last injury that cost him the Bulldogs starting quarterback job. He also suffered a torn ACL in 2019 when he was with USC.

Thamel would go onto say in a follow up Tweet regarding Daniels interest in the Beavers;

“Oregon State returns a majority of the offensive line, and there’s an attraction to playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach like Jonathan Smith. The vibe of the program has been appealing to Daniels.”

Also per Thamel, Daniels at this time is also considering Missouri and West Virginia.

Be sure to stay tuned on Beavers Edge to get all the latest updates on JT Daniels and all things Oregon State football.