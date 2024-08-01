With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday for the second practice of fall camp, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan and publisher Brenden Slaughter give you the inside scoop!

- Overall it was a quiet day for the offense as they couldn’t get much going against the defense during the team portion of practice. However, when the offense could break off a big play in both the run and pass game it was both Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson leading the charge.

- Towards the end of practice the Beavers special teams practiced kicking PATs to close out day two of fall camp. Kicker Everett Hayes went three for three on his attempts, which I was impressed with, and think that he’s fully recovered from his injury from a season ago.

- The defensive line is still heavy on rotations and packages, so we’re still looking to get a true feel there. Tygee Hill has impressed through two days and I think there will be a spot in the rotation for the LSU transfer who has shown great strength and moves in the trenches.

One of the more interesting moments today was when Trent Bray... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

First Team Offense

QB - Ben Gulbranson

RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin

WR - Trent Walker

WR - David Wells

WR - Jeremiah Noga/Tastean Reddicks

TE - Jermaine Terry

LT - Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

LG - Joshua Gray

C - Van Wells

RG - Tyler Voltin

RT - Grant Starck

To read the ENTIRE DAY 2 REPORT, including the first-team defense, both second-team units, and much more, CLICK HERE