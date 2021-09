PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, outside linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, and defensive back Kitan Oladapo as the trio talks about the win over USC and Saturday's matchup with Washington...

