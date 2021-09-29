Oregon State Men's Basketball Schedule Released

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seventeen games at Gill Coliseum, two true non-conference road games and a tournament in Florida highlight the 2021-22 Oregon State men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Wayne Tinkle on Wednesday.

A minimum of 30 Oregon State regular-season games will be televised during the 2021-22 season. The schedule includes 16 games on Pac-12 Network, nine on the ESPN family of networks, two on FS1 and two on CBS Sports Network.

CBS will televise nationally a showdown between Oregon State and UCLA at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season, while the Bruins made it to the Final Four. It’s the first time CBS will televise a men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

A road game at Tulsa is the lone contest that hasn’t been selected yet by a television network.

The season officially begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9 when Oregon State takes on Portland State at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will then play road games at Iowa State (Friday, Nov. 12) and Tulsa (Monday, Nov. 15) before returning home to host Samford on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Oregon State will open the Emerald Coast Classic against Wake Forest at 6:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. CT) on Friday, Nov. 26 at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. The first game of the day will feature Penn State vs. LSU at 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. CT).

The third-place game will be played at 1 p.m. PT (3 p.m. CT) on Saturday Nov. 27 with the championship game scheduled for a 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. CT) tip on that Saturday.

Oregon State has four non-conference games at Gill Coliseum in December -- Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Sacramento State; Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. UC Davis; Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Texas A&M; and Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Nicholls State.

Oregon State will play two Pac-12 games in December -- at California on Thursday, Dec. 2 and against Arizona on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Gill Coliseum.

The remainder of conference play begins with three-straight games at Gill Coliseum -- Utah on Dec. 30, Colorado on New Year’s Day and Oregon on Jan. 8.

Other Pac-12 games at Gill Coliseum include Washington (Jan. 20), Washington State (Jan. 22), California (Feb. 9), Stanford (Feb. 12), USC (Feb. 24) and UCLA (Feb. 26).

The Beavers will not host Arizona State or play at Stanford during the 2021-22 season.

The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from Wednesday, March 9 through Saturday, March 12.

OSU Athletics