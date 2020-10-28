 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Taylor, Flemings, & Gray Talk Week 3
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 14:54:19 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Lindgren, Taylor, Flemings, & Gray Talk Week 3

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and wide receivers Champ Flemings & Kolby Taylor as the quartet talks week three of fall camp.

MORE: Notes & Quotes from Jonathan Smith's Presser | Oregon State Recruiting News 10/27 | 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Week 3

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}