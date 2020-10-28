BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Taylor, Flemings, & Gray Talk Week 3

WATCH: Lindgren, Taylor, Flemings, & Gray Talk Week 3
Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and wide receivers Champ Flemings & Kolby Taylor as the quartet talks week three of fall camp.
