BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview week three of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.

- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith opened his Tuesday press conference by pointing out that the special teams had really caught his eye. He singled out punter Caleb Lightbourn, who's been booming the ball this camp, and kicker Everett Hayes, who nailed a 58-yard field goal to end Tuesday's practice. He added that special teams have been really solid throughout and he's pleased with where they're at in all four phases.

- In terms of what position groups are still up for grabs as far as rotations go, Smith said that there's still competition at receiver, and in the secondary. He said that 1's and 2's in those two positions won't be much of a difference as they feel they've got plenty of capable options.

- Wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison and running back Trey Lowe are still not cleared by the NCAA. Smith said he's still hoping to hear something soon, but that at this point, they're not expecting either of them to be available against the Cougs.

- Smith doesn't dive too deep into injury updates as we know, but he did mention that Addison Gumbs (hamstring), Evan Bennett (undisclosed), and David Morris (hamstring) have been limited. He said that none of the above mentioned are dealing with a long-term injury and is hopeful all three will be ready on game day.