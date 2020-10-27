BeaversEdge - 3 Burning Questions Heading Into Week 3

1. Will Tristan Gebbia be named the starting quarterback this week?

Shortly after the conclusion of last Saturday's scrimmage, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith may have tipped his hand as to what he's thinking at quarterback by saying that it's possible the Beavers would name a starting quarterback this week. While his wording technically kept the quarterback competition open between Tristan Gebbia, Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson, and Nick Moore, if you read between the lines, all signs point to Gebbia being the guy after he put together a solid performance in the scrimmage. The question now is when will the team make the announcement? With the opener against Washington State less than two weeks away, there are more pros than cons to naming a guy as soon as possible. Given that Gebbia is the most experienced and versed in the offense, getting him the majority of the reps from here on out would greatly benefit him against the Cougs. We'll have to wait and see how it shakes out this week, but with the clock ticking and the opener looming, there's no question that both Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will be looking to name a starter sooner than later.

2. Who will be the five starters on the O-Line?

With under two weeks to go until the season opener against Washington State, the Oregon State offensive line is coming together but is still a work in progress as they search for the best fitting five guys. After losing Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco to graduation this past offseason, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik needed to replace the production of three starters who barely left the field. Outside of Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper, who are likely to occupy LT & RT respectively, there's competition for center and both guard spots amongst a group that includes Nathan Eldridge, Nous Keobounnam, Korbin Sorenson, & Ke'ili Montibon. Given Michalczik's staunch record of letting the competition play out until the last possible moment and inner desire to get the best five guys on the field, this might be the most nip-and-tuck position group battle on the squad down the stretch. The Beavers have always yielded a strong line under Michalczik, and one that gets better as the season goes on, so while there's still some concern here, I wouldn't worry about the group he ultimately goes with because they'll have passed his rigorous trials and will be up to the challenge.

3. What will we learn from the depth chart?