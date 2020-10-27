BeaversEdge - Oregon State Recruiting News 10/27

Oregon State Recruiting News 10/27
Florida Safety Adds Oregon State Offer
On Monday, Orlando (FL) safety Ja'Corey Thomas picked up an offer from Oregon State. While keeping the focus on California, Oregon, Washington, and others, it is clear that the Beavers are trying to create much more of a national presence and have made it a point to stay active in Texas, Florida, and other areas on the opposite side of the country.
Thomas already has some impressive offers, with Oregon State being the sixth school to join the mix behind Arkansas, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, and Cincinnati.
Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State University.🟠⚫️ #AGTG#GoBeavers @CoachAdamsOSU @Trich4rds @BooneBraves @coachajjohnson @CoachAJBrooks @Andrew_Ivins @247Sports @CertifiedDawgAG pic.twitter.com/wzBWodAAMq— JaCorey Thomas (@JaCoreyThomas2) October 27, 2020
2021 WR Commit Jimmy Valsin Suffers Injury
Oregon State wide receiver commit Jimmy Valsin suffered a torn labrum after week one. He is feeling better, but has to have a surgery on November 4th and says it will be 4-6 months until he is back in action. He had 3 receptions for 41 yards.
What the staff said after finding out
"They still feel very confident in me and super excited that I still want to come. They know it’s a common injury and that I can comeback from it."
Two 2022 Targets Virtually Visit OSU
Oregon State has shifted some of their recruiting focus to their 2022 class. There is still work to be done for 2021, but the relationships are already being built early on with members of the next class up.
As different as things have looked in the world of recruiting already, there is a chance it will be even more strange for the 2022 class. Depending on when the NCAA recruiting dead period is lifted, virtual visits via Zoom, FaceTime or something of the like could be the only way that players see the schools that have offered them.
On Monday, Corona (CA) defensive back Jaden Mickey and Monument (CO) offensive lineman Connor Jones got the chance to virtually visit Corvallis.
Had an Amazing Virtual Tour with the Oregon State Football coaching staff!! Appreciate the coaches for their time! #Gobeavs 🟠⚫️ @CoachPitre @CoachAdamsOSU @CoachTibs @dyray22 @MikeDoc40 @KickingBeav13 pic.twitter.com/TULMmMpFz9— JadenMickey (@thakidmick) October 26, 2020
Appreciate the FaceTime call with @CoachWozniakTE @Coach_Smith & @FBCoachM! Thanks for showing me some of what @BeaverFootball sees on a daily! Excited to build this relationship! #BTD22 #BuildTheDam #GoBeavs— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) October 27, 2020
