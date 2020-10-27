BeaversEdge - Oregon State Recruiting News 10/27

Florida Safety Adds Oregon State Offer

On Monday, Orlando (FL) safety Ja'Corey Thomas picked up an offer from Oregon State. While keeping the focus on California, Oregon, Washington, and others, it is clear that the Beavers are trying to create much more of a national presence and have made it a point to stay active in Texas, Florida, and other areas on the opposite side of the country. Thomas already has some impressive offers, with Oregon State being the sixth school to join the mix behind Arkansas, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, and Cincinnati.

2021 WR Commit Jimmy Valsin Suffers Injury

Oregon State wide receiver commit Jimmy Valsin suffered a torn labrum after week one. He is feeling better, but has to have a surgery on November 4th and says it will be 4-6 months until he is back in action. He had 3 receptions for 41 yards. What the staff said after finding out "They still feel very confident in me and super excited that I still want to come. They know it’s a common injury and that I can comeback from it."

Two 2022 Targets Virtually Visit OSU