Oregon State has officially flipped former Boise State offensive tackle commit Jason White, and BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus break down what the Beavers are getting in the 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect.

