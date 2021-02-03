BeaversEdge - BREAKING: 2021 OL Jason White Flips To Oregon State

Many reports began flying early Wednesday morning that White flipped to the Beavers, and after waiting for official word from sources within the program, BeaversEdge can confirm that the news is in fact true.

After naming a top three of Boise State, Oregon State, and Kansas months ago, Orange (CA) offensive lineman Jason White committed to the Broncos in October but did not sign with them during the early period. For whatever the reason may be, it is always believed that when a recruit does not sign his LOI during the early period, there is a good chance they will not end up with the program they are committed to, and today that proves to be the case for Jason White.

White has been a big target for Oregon State since 2019, and the staff never took their eyes off the prize even after he made his initial pledge. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive tackle always kept things close to the vest throughout his recruitment, but if there was anything that was certain, it was that the interest was mutual between the Beaver staff and White.

In a previous interview with Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman, White had this to say about Oregon State:

“Oregon State is really nice. We talk about recruitment and everything. The treat me like more than just a player."

The offensive line was a position of need for the Beavers in this class, and they have certainly filled the gap with White and Henry Buckles in the fold.

Stay tuned on BeaversEdge for additional information on White and much more.