Top Oregon State Offensive Players in 2020: No. 7 Joshua Gray
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
In a series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for Oregon State in 2020 according to PFF analytics.
After wrapping up the Top 10 Defensive Players, we now shift to the offense. Checking in at No. 7 is offensive lineman Joshua Gray.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps
MORE: MBB: Beavers Improve to 3-3 in Pac-12 | 2022 ATH Aaron Jones Shares Latest In Recruitment | Beavers in the NFL: Divisional Round Recap
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news