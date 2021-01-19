BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Knock Off Trojans 58-56, Improve To 3-3 In Pac-12 Play

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team extended its win streak to two games with a nail-bitting 58-56 win over USC at Gill Coliseum Tuesday evening.

The Beavers (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) have strung together back-to-back wins (Arizona State & USC) following the blowout loss to Arizona last week and could be rounding into form at an opportune time with a lot of the schedule still to be played.

The Trojans (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) came into Corvallis as one of the Pac-12's best, winning their last six, but the Beavers were able to turn the contest into a low scoring defensive battle that ultimately sealed the deal.

Roman Silva went 6-for-7 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while Ethan Thompson and Jarod Lucas finished with 13 points apiece to pace the Beavers. OSU was also able to outmatch the Trojans at the free-throw line as they went 12-for-14 while USC went 10-for-18.

Head coach Wayne Tinkle, who earned his 100th win as OSU's coach, feels that the group has started to round the corner with all the adversity they've faced and is beginning to gel on the floor. He's been saying for weeks that this team needed to mature and learn to play with one another and it's looking like things are starting to click.

"Another thriller for our guys," Tinkle said. "I'm super excited with how our guys have responded and their maturity and toughness are continuing to grow. We knew what we had the potential to have and things are starting to come together. A really good win against a very talented and good team."

Oregon State will face Oregon on Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.