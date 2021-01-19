BeaversEdge - Beavers in the NFL: Divisional Round Recap

Beavers in the NFL: Divisional Round Recap
With the NFL Divisional Round now in the rearview, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
-> While Moore remains the Chiefs' practice squad quarterback, anything is possible this week with starter Patrick Mahomes currently in concussion protocol.
If Mahomes clears protocol, Moore will remain practice squad quarterback. If Mahomes isn't able to play and the Chiefs start Chad Henne, Moore would likely be elevated to backup QB in the AFC Championship game.
Kansas City hosts Buffalo Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT
Wide Receiver
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Injured Reserve
-> Hodgins won't play for Buffalo this postseason as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent several weeks ago. However, he's in good spirits as he's been regularly taking to social media to cheer on the Bills.
The Bills will face the Chiefs Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT
AFC championship‼️— Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) January 17, 2021
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
-> Despite being listed as questionable prior to the game with a non-COVID-19 related illness, Remmers was able to suit up in the Chiefs' win over Cleveland. He started at right tackle and played all 68 of the offensive snaps.
Kansas City hosts Buffalo Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT
Holy Smokes what a finish!!! Congrats to Crusader great @mremmers75 on the huge win!!! On to the AFC Championship! @TheSaderNation @JesuitHighPDX #Tradition #GoCrusaders #LinemenWinGames #AMDG pic.twitter.com/euWv3CbiN4— Jesuit Crusader Football (@jhspdxfootball) January 17, 2021
Secondary
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 17-3 win over Baltimore, Poyer recorded three tackles. He played all 78 of the Bills' defensive snaps and contributed on special teams as well.
The Bills will face the Chiefs Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT
🗣🗣BIIIIIIIGGGGG DUBBBBSSSS!!!!🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) January 17, 2021
Jordan Poyer— Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) January 17, 2021
“ I am going to enjoy this. I would love to be home next week. But either way we are in the AFC Championship “#BillsMafia
Jordan Poyer- "That's who we are. Bend but don't break." #Bills #BillsMafia— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 17, 2021
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 32-18 loss to Green Bay, Hekker punted four times for 202 yards. He averaged 50.5 yards per put, landed one inside the 20, and had a long of 64 on the day.
----
