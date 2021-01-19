BeaversEdge - Beavers in the NFL: Divisional Round Recap

Quarterback

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad -> While Moore remains the Chiefs' practice squad quarterback, anything is possible this week with starter Patrick Mahomes currently in concussion protocol. If Mahomes clears protocol, Moore will remain practice squad quarterback. If Mahomes isn't able to play and the Chiefs start Chad Henne, Moore would likely be elevated to backup QB in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City hosts Buffalo Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT

Wide Receiver

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Injured Reserve -> Hodgins won't play for Buffalo this postseason as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent several weeks ago. However, he's in good spirits as he's been regularly taking to social media to cheer on the Bills. The Bills will face the Chiefs Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT

AFC championship‼️ — Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) January 17, 2021

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> Despite being listed as questionable prior to the game with a non-COVID-19 related illness, Remmers was able to suit up in the Chiefs' win over Cleveland. He started at right tackle and played all 68 of the offensive snaps. Kansas City hosts Buffalo Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT

Secondary

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 17-3 win over Baltimore, Poyer recorded three tackles. He played all 78 of the Bills' defensive snaps and contributed on special teams as well. The Bills will face the Chiefs Sunday on CBS at 3:40 p.m. PT

🗣🗣BIIIIIIIGGGGG DUBBBBSSSS!!!!🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) January 17, 2021

“ I am going to enjoy this. I would love to be home next week. But either way we are in the AFC Championship “#BillsMafia — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) January 17, 2021

Punter