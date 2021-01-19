BeaversEdge - 2022 ATH Aaron Jones Shares The Latest On Football Plans, Recruitment

Jones discusses all of the above below with BeaversEdge.

Jones has held an offer from Oregon State, his original home state team, for quite some time. Has his decision to move to Utah changed how he feels about Oregon State? Are the Beavers still in contact? Will he move back to Oregon?

Now at Pleasant Grove, Jones has been trying to make the most of his opportunity to continue playing the game and continue getting his name out to coaches.

Heading into last year, Portland (OR) high school Westview had multiple athletes on the roster who looked to be division one bound. When COVID hit, a few of those players transferred to play ball in Utah, and running back Aaron Jones was one of those players.

HOW HAS LIFE BEEN IN UTAH?

"It's different than Oregon for sure, there isn't a lot of stuff shut down. The football is a lot different. The game feels a lot more aggressive here in Utah, but in Oregon I feel like there is more skill and technique. Here is more bigger and stronger dudes, in Oregon there are a ton of just athletes."

DO YOU PLAN ON STAYING IN UTAH, OR WILL YOU TRANSFER BACK TO OREGON?

"I think Oregon is planning on trying to do something in the spring, so I am going to keep working with the Utah coaches for now and if they figure it out I may come back for that season. I like what I have happening here and am going to make the most of it before I come back."

HOW HAS YOUR RECRUITMENT BEEN TO THIS POINT?

"It has been good. Schools like Utah, Air Force, Notre Dame, UCLA, Cal, Oregon State, and BYU have been in touch. I am just waiting until I can show my skills some more at hopefully some camps or at these 7 on 7's so I can get some more film to colleges."

WITH THE 2022 CLASS NEXT UP, WHAT WILL YOU BE LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL?

"What I will really be paying attention to is the coaches. I just want to make sure the coaches are cool and we have a good relationship."

WHAT IS NEXT FOR YOU?

"The goal is to get some more film out, take the ACT, continue adding offers, and try to commit right before my senior year or just around that time."