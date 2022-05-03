Tim Shelton Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tim Shelton, the son of former Beaver basketball standout Lonnie Shelton, will join the Oregon State men’s basketball program as an assistant coach, Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.

Shelton, 32, was an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Fresno State University the past four seasons after spending six years at San Diego State University as an assistant coach, director of player development and graduate manager.

“We are thrilled to be adding Tim to the staff,” Tinkle said. “He is a rising young coach who will bring a ton of talent to our program and university. He comes from an incredible coaching tree with his time at San Diego State and Fresno State. He’ll be great on and off the court for us and will have Beaver Nation fired up immediately.”

Shelton was named an Under Armour 30-under-30 honoree by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2018, which annually recognizes the best 30 coaches under the age of 30.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a Beaver,” Shelton said. “I’m grateful to Coach Tinkle, Scott Barnes and the University for granting me this opportunity to be a part of the men’s basketball program. I look forward to the work, developing new relationships in the community, and being a positive impact for the young men in the locker room.

“My father played here in the 70’s for the legendary Ralph Miller, and the results of his career as a Beaver always inspired me. It was icing on the cake to bring the Shelton name back to Corvallis, a place endeared to my father. We have a world-class coaching staff that’s eager to build culture the right way and be good for young people. It is truly an honor to be here for so many reasons.”

In his four seasons at Fresno State, Shelton helped lead the team to two 23-win campaigns. This past season the Bulldogs finished with a 23-13 record, including a 4-0 mark in The Basketball Classic that culminated in an 85-74 win over Coastal Carolina in the championship game.

In his first season at Fresno State in 2018-19, the team went 23-9 and had three players earn All-Mountain West Conference honors. Sam Bittner also earned the program’s first-ever Academic All-American recognition.

Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson, who coached Shelton at Bakersfield High School and signed him at San Diego State as one of his first recruits when he was there, was named the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year in 2019, which is presented annually to the top first-time head coach in NCAA Division I college basketball.

In his one season as an assistant coach at San Diego State in 2017-18, the team went 22-11, won the Mountain West Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. He was a key recruiter and on-court coach, while also being extensively involved in player development and monitoring the Aztecs’ academic efforts.

In four years as San Diego State’s director of player development, Shelton helped lead the team to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2013-14, the NCAA Tournament in 2014-15 and the NIT in 2015-16. His responsibilities also included video breakdown, film exchange, travel coordination and community service efforts.

He served as a graduate manager for San Diego State in 2012-13 while he completed his master’s degree coursework. The Aztecs went 23-11 that season and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Shelton played for San Diego State from 2008-12 and helped lead the Aztecs to the postseason every year, including three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament to close out his career.

The 2010-11 team went 34-3, won the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. Shelton was also part of Mountain West Conference championship teams in 2010 (tournament) and 2012 (regular season).

He earned Mountain West Conference All-Defensive Team honors following his senior season when the team went 26-8 and made its third-straight trip to the Big Dance.

In his 11 years at San Diego State as a player, staff member and assistant coach, the program won 281 games, earned seven Mountain West Conference championships and advanced to postseason play 10 times, including seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Shelton earned his bachelor’s degree in history from San Diego State in 2011 and his master’s degree in educational leadership in 2013. He was born on July 19, 1989 in Fresno, Calif.

This appointment is contingent on Shelton’s satisfactorily completing customary background checks required by the university.

THE TIM SHELTON FILE

PERSONAL

Born: July 19, 1989 (Fresno, Calif.)

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree, History, San Diego State, 2011

Master’s Degree, Educational Leadership, 2013

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2018-22 -- Fresno State University, Assistant Coach

2017-18 -- San Diego State University, Assistant Coach

2013-17 -- San Diego State University, Director of Player Development

2012-13 -- San Diego State University, Graduate Manager

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

2008-12 -- San Diego State University

