Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

With the Oregon State baseball team (34-9, 15-6 Pac-12) set to face Oregon (28-15, 13-8) in non-conference play on Tuesday, BeaversEdge gives you the latest national polls...

----

• Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.