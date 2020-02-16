1. Oregon State is not out of the NCAA Tournament: While getting clobbered by Colorado at home is a bitter pill to swallow, the Big Dance isn't out of the question just yet. Granted, the Beavers' hopes are hanging on by a thread, but because of who they've beat, they've got a chance down the stretch. The Beavers play Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, and Cal to close out the year and all but the Golden Bears are good enough teams to be able to further bolster their resume. Obviously, playing the Arizona's and Oregon on the road is a tough task, but the Beavers have proven they're capable of beating anyone in this conference when they're hitting their shots and are engaged on the defensive end. While many Beaver fans may think the season is already on ice, it's not over just yet, which could inspire some great basketball down the stretch. If not, this will become a season of what if's...

2. Poor-shooting games happen: The Beavers certainly needed that Colorado win, but when you shoot just 33 percent from the field and six percent from three, you're not going to win. Period. With that being said, poor shooting nights happen. Heck, they even happen to some of the NBA's best teams. For whatever reason, there are just those kinda nights where nothing is falling. The key for the Beavers, however, will be not letting that cold-shooting follow them to Arizona. This has to be a flush and move on type of game for Tinkle and Co.

3. Tres Tinkle isn't 100 percent: Before the start of this past weekend of games, Wayne Tinkle noted that Tres suffered an ankle sprain against Oregon that limited him in practice leading up to the Utah and Colorado contests. While Tinkle was able to reach his double-figures in each of those contests, he wasn't his usual self. With any luck, another few days of R&R should be able to get Tinkle back to 100 percent. The Beavers will go as far as Tinkle takes them in his senior season, so they'll need him as close to perfect as he can be in the final five games.