Terry is one of the elite tight ends in the country, so the Beavers will have some stiff competition. Alabama, South Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Ohio State, Cal, UCLA, Colorado, Miami, Washington, Texas A&M, and Arizona State all remain as players in his recruitment.

Terry was recently named a member of the Rivals250 for the class of 2021, coming in at the 154th ranked player in the country. Further, Terry is the 15th ranked player in the state of California and the 8th ranked tight end in the country.

The Richmond, California native picked up an offer from Oregon State last April after an unofficial visit to Corvallis. In an interview following the offer, Terry had this to say about the Beavs.

“Oregon State is building something great up there. I’d love to be a part of that. They might not have had the big facilities but it’s still a great place to be and I’m going to put a lot of thought and consideration into them.”

Oregon State uses tight ends as frequently as anyone in their offense, making it an attractive destination for many players at the position. With lots of offers already out to tight ends in the 2021 class, making the top list for one of the top-ranked targets is a great start and builds some good momentum moving forward.