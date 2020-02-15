Throughout the 2019 season, Clackamas (OR) playmaker Patrick Hisatake was a regular visitor on campus at Oregon State. Hisatake spent a lot of time building relationships with coaches, checking out the campus and watching the Beavers on the field.

Since then, the relationship with Oregon State has stayed steady while other schools such as Arizona State, Maryland, Nevada and Utah State have jumped in with offers. Hisatake continues to talk to the Beaver staff, but is hopeful that the relationship will again take off in the near future.

“I talk to coach Legi, coach Tibs and coach Cookus,” Hisatake said. “We just talked the other day, I was sending them my transcripts and they were just asking how I am doing and keeping in touch. I really want to be in more contact with them and build that relationship.”