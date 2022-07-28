Texas WR Montrel Hatten commits to Oregon State

Carthage (TX) wide receiver Montrel Hatten ended his recruitment on Thursday evening when he announced his commitment to Oregon State. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound three-star wide receiver committed to the Beavers over 12 other scholarship offers including Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech. It's a notably high-quality offer list for Hatten and marks a big recruiting win for the program. MORE: Early Look At 2024 Recruiting: Offense | EDGE Top 25: No. 2 Joshua Gray | BeaversEdge July Q&A

After being offered in April, Hatten quickly became a top wide receiver target for the Beavers. In June, he made his first trip to Corvallis, and it was also notably his only official visit of the month. Prior to the Beavers entering his recruitment, Hatten did make a couple of unofficial visits, taking in the sights and sounds of Baylor, Houston, Ole Miss, and SMU along the way.