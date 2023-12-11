PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: What Are The Beavers Getting In Van Wells? | Beavers Land Colorado Transfer OL | Inside The Dam: Good News On The Way? | Beavers & Ducks To Continue Series | More Decommits Expected



CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga earned two more All-American honors on Monday. He was selected to the first team by the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) and the second team by the Associated Press.

That brings Fuaga’s tally to seven All-America honors in 2023.

In addition to Monday’s honors, he’s also been selected first team by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is also a Second-Team All-American by Walter Camp, The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

In addition, Fuaga is a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year award.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocker by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation.

He is the first Oregon State offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-America honors since Andy Levitre in 2008.

OSU Athletics