Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 14:56:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Takeaways from Oregon State's Early National Signing Day

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

After a good night's rest and a couple of cups of coffee in my system, I have a clear head to unpack what I took away from Oregon State's 2019 class yesterday. Here we go.

DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

PODCAST: Breaking down OSU's National Signing Day

MORE: Stories on all of Oregon State's signees and more

MUST READ: OSU National Signing Day Notebook

Keeping the commits is an overlooked aspect of NSD

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}