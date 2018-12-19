With the 2018 season now fully in the rearview mirror, it’s all about the future as BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down Jonathan Smith’s 2019 recruiting class by position and has all the analysis from Smith, offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren, and defensive-coordinator Tim Tibesar.

@beaverfootball

Quarterback

The Beavers welcomed in one quarterback in the early 2019 recruiting cycle, and that’s former four-star recruit and Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia. The 6-foot-2 195-pound quarterback from Calabasas, CA immediately presents a multi-year starter for Jonathan Smith and Co. as they feel he’s the real deal. Gebbia transferred into the OSU program and practiced with the team during the 2018 season. “He hasn’t disappointed at all since arriving here,” Smith said. “Being around him for a term now, I know that he’s what you’re looking for at quarterback. Arm talent, leadership, and he is a phenomenal student.” Added offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren: “I love his mental makeup… He truly loves football and is a gym rat who’s always around and is eager to learn. He’s a talented passer who’s accurate and has great touch and is very comfortable in the pocket. His ability to keep his eyes downfield and stay poised in the pocket is top-notch.”

Running Back

Like at quarterback, the Beavers brought in just one player at running back in the 2019 class in 6-foot-1 210-pound Taron Madison from Banning, CA. Given the Beavers bevy of depth at RB with Jermar Jefferson, Artavis Pierce, and Calvin Tyler Jr., OSU didn’t need an influx of bodies at this position, but even so, they were able to secure a very talented one. “Taron is a guy who’s got some really nice size for a running back,” Lindgren said. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and has great vision.” Added Smith: “He looks the part now… 6-foot-1 over 200 pounds and we really liked his ability to do multiple things. He played a little quarterback this season and actually threw some touchdowns. He is a natural back and he’ll be here in January. There’s a difference when you have big backs, especially one with a unique skill set.”

Tyjon Lindsey Nate Clouse

Wide Receiver

With the loss of senior Timmy Hernandez to graduation, OSU went to the transfer and high school ranks to add depth and playmaking ability to their receiving corps by adding former-four star and Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey and the speedy local product Anthony Gould from West Salem. Both guys have extremely high upsides in different ways, and that’s what makes this position group so exciting despite the small size. Lindsey presents an instant-impact playmaker as he figures to fight for a starting spot right away, while Gould presents speed unlike anyone else on the roster as he was standout track star at West Salem, finishing second in the 2018 6A State Championships in the 100 meter relay at 10.66. “Anthony is speed… We wanted to get faster at wide receiver and I love that he’s an in-state kid with a love for Oregon State football,” Lindgren said. “His ability to stretch the field and toughness is very impressive.” Smith on Gould: “He can run and that’s what stood out with him right away… When you watch him play football, it’s not just straight line speed. He’s got great hands, can move laterally, and is an elite returner. I was at a game this fall when he took a kick and punt return to the house.” Smith on Lindsey: “He’s a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands. The guy loves football and has a dynamic personality and that’s helped us in the recruiting process.” “Anytime he touches the ball, he can turn a short pass into a big play,” Lindgren said of Lindsey. “That’s what you want from you’re receivers and that’s why we’re really excited about them.”

Tight End

The Beavers managed to secure the services of a big-time prospect in a position that is disappearing in college football as they inked Luke Musgrave, a 6-foot-6 225-pound tight-end from Bend, Ore. Smith and Lindgren both placed a high emphasis on getting a physical tight-end who could be a receiving threat and be able to chip off aggressive defensive ends in the Pac-12. “He got quite a bit of attention and we’re really fired up to be able to hold onto him,” Lindgren said. “People tried to come in on him and we were very happy to hold an in-state guy. His upside is huge and he’ll be a impact guy with a high-ceiling.” Added Smith: “He’s got a skillset to split out, block a defensive-end at the line of scrimmage and I think he fits perfectly with what we want to do. He comes from an athletic family and he’ll fit our program very well.”

Offensive Line

Like several other positions on offense, the Beavers elected to have a small-recruiting class on paper as of Dec. 19th on the offensive line as they signed Rob Vanderlaan from Diablo Valley College. The 6-foot-5 270 pound tackle has four years to play three and should help provide some depth up-front for Jim Michalczik and Co. Smith noted that he could see the Beavers adding another offensive lineman in January and when you combine that with the additions of 2017 recruit Josh Bowcut, who will be coming to OSU now that his LDS mission has concluded, and Joshua Gray, who grey shirted in 2018, the Beavers have a solid amount of depth coming in on the offensive line this offseason. Arizona graduate transfer center Nathan Eldridge officially visited Oregon State in December and is a player to keep an eye on moving forward.

Defensive Line

Perhaps the position where the Beavers needed more help than any other after the disappointing 2018 campaign, the defensive line managed to secure services of several players who will immediately help with depth, playmaking ability, and size. Evan Bennett (6-foot-2, 295-pounds), Kelsen Hennessy (6-foot-5, 265-pounds), Simon Sandberg (6-foot-3, 265-pounds), Cory Stover (6-foot-6, 225-pounds), and Jordan Whittley (6-foot-2, 320-pounds) all present both length, size, and playmaking additions to an Oregon State defense that is in desperate need of playmakers. Smith on Bennett: “We identified Evan really early in the process, even before he transferred to Mater Dei. We got him and his mom up here early in summer and we explained the vision for us and him and how he fit defensively. We knew he’d be a great addition at nose-tackle for us and he stuck with us.” Tim Tibesar on Bennett: “He had scholarship offers from everywhere in the country and we were the first school to offer him. Everybody in the Pac-12 offered him, amongst other big time schools and he never wavered. He said he wanted to be at Oregon State and he’s a huge get for us. As much as any freshman, I figure him to be playing right away. There’s not a ton of freshman who are ready to play on the line in the Pac-12 right away, but he’s definitely one of them. Hennessy is a player who committed under Cory Hall last year that Tibesar and Smith continued to like a lot once they took over in Corvallis. Tibesar added that he’s perhaps the most involved recruit the Beavers have in this class as he’s been a Beaver for several years in his mind, and that he didn’t miss a home game this past season. Talked highly of his frame and athletic ability. Sandberg might have the most interesting journey of any Oregon State recruit is recent memory as he hails from Sweden. Sandberg comes in with two years to play two after spending the previous two seasons at San Francisco City College. Tibesar also noted that Sandberg is on a similar rehab timeline as linebacker Addison Gumbs, as they both suffered knee injuries around the same time. “He’s got an incredible and interesting story... he’s traveled halfway across the world to chase down his dream of playing college football,” Tibesar said. “He makes us bigger and stronger upfront as he’s played defensive end and defensive tackle in both a 3-4 and 4-3 scheme.” Stover figures to be a guy that will grow into his frame and add more weight. Tibesar said it’s very rare to find a player with the height of Stover, with room to grow and that they’re really excited about his potential as he did just about everything at Coos Bay. Tibesar on Whittley: “He’s a guy who will probably be a swing guy for us as he’s got the ability to play nose-guard and defensive-end. Jordan is an interesting story as he went to Laney College as a running back and then had an injury and during rehab ate his way towards being a defensive lineman. He was real good get for us as Oregon was trying to steal him away late, but he was solid to us the whole way.”

Omar Speights Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Linebacker

The Beavers continued their defensive push in the 2019 recruiting class by signing some very solid linebackers, in addition to welcoming in a former four-star transfer. Behind a terrific recruiting effort from Tibesar and Trent Bray, the Beaver were able to secure the services of inside backers Avery Roberts (6-foot-1, 230-pounds, four-star Nebraska transfer), Omar Speights (6-foot-1, 225-pounds, 4 star recruit), and Michael Erhart (6-foot, 215-pounds) and outside linebackers Addison Gumbs (6-foot-3, 253-pounds, four-star Oklahoma transfer) and Ryan Franke (6-foot-3, 220-pounds). Given the Beavers’ defensive struggles, it’s not a surprise that the Beavers dove deep into the linebacker pool in terms of recruits this season as they simply need more playmakers who can help stop the run at the line of scrimmage so secondary players like Jalen Moore (2018) and David Morris (2017) aren’t near the top of the team in total tackles. Smith on Erhart: “This guy is unique in regards to being able to play a lot of different positions. He is a very instinctive player who was identified by coach Bray and luckily we’re able to hold onto him.” Tibesar on Erhart: “Tremendous athlete who was playing as much safety and wide receiver as he was linebacker. We’re going to play him at inside linebacker because he can run side to side and has great speed.” Tibesar on Roberts: “He’s the guy we know the best because he was been able to practice with us during the season. Extremely excited about what Avery brings to the table and without a doubt, he’s one of the best linebackers on the team already. He has what we call stopping power, because when he hits someone, they stop and go backwards.” Tibesar on Gumbs: “Addison looks different from anyone else we’ve got on our team. He looks like a grown-ass man and looks just like some of the guys I had at Wisconsin who are playing in the NFL. He won’t probably be cleared by spring ball, but I think someone who played as true-freshman at Oklahoma will certainly be a huge addition for us.” Smith on Gumbs: “Looking at the roster, we have to get guys who are going to help us at the line of scrimmage and Gumbs is a guy who’s going to help us immediately.” Smith on Franke: “He fits exactly what we’re looking for at outside linebacker. He is athletic and has a very good body type. He showed some physicality this season by playing up in the trenches as well and we really like his versatility.” Speights, the younger brother of current Beaver defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner, figues to play inside-linebacker per Tibesar, and Smith noted that the family connection really helped seal the deal for the Beavs. “We were recruiting him when he was still in Pennsylvania,” Smith said. “He’s physical and has the height and weight to compete right away as a freshman. We’re anxious about him starting in January.” Added Tibesar on Speights: “Like Gumbs, he’s a grown ass man and looks a lot like our linebacker room right now as a high-school senior. He will be one of our better pass-rushers immediately and we’re going to put him at inside-linebacker. Having a guy that can blitz and run from that position will immediately help us on defense. He’s got a Pac-12 ready body right now.”

Defensive Back

Even with the departure of secondary coach Greg Burns to USC, the Beavers’ cornerback commits remained steadfast with the program as Alex Austin (6-foot-1, 185-pounds), JoJo Forest (5-foot-11, 165-pounds) and Wynston Russell (5-foot-9, 165-pounds) inked their letter of intents on Wednesday. Tibesar talked about the need for getting impact players with size at cornerback and that’s just what the Beavers were able to do in this group as they signed two physical corners in Austin and Forest, and an athletic one in Russell. The Beavers needed more depth at cornerback behind Isaiah Dunn, Jay Irvine, Shawn Wilson, and Jeffrey Manning, and they secured it in this group. “I’ve known Wynston for many years and I offered him at Wisconsin,” Tibesar said. “He was a big target for us there and he’s one of those pure corner guys with great technique and great speed. He’ll be here in January and will have a chance to compete in spring practice.” Tibesar on Alex Austin: “He got on our radar as junior when he started for Long Beach Poly… He’s 6-foot-1, which gives us some length at the corner spot with the big receivers in our league, aka Stanford, which are tough to match up with. A guy that’s that tall, long, and can run like that (100 meter, 200 meter runner) and is that versatile, is going to be a big addition to our team. Added Smith: “Similar TJ Houshmandzadeh story… TJ has got some ties to Long Beach Poly and we feel Alex is a rangy, smart, cover corner with good tackling skills. Tibesar on JoJo Forest: “Very similar to Austin in terms of being a great athlete coming from a great high school program. He did everything for them… kick returner, punt returner, wide receiver, corner, and safety.” Continue reading below

JoJo Forest

Quick Hitters