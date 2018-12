BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mike Singer dive deep into Oregon State's 2019 recruiting class and what it means for the future of the Beavers' football program.

DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

MORE: Stories on all of Oregon State's signees and more

MUST READ: OSU National Signing Day Notebook