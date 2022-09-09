QUARTERBACK

Fans are in store for a great quarterback matchup on Saturday. Chance Nolan has done a terrific job as Oregon State's starting quarterback while Fresno State's Jake Haener is one of the country's most underrated quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK:

Oregon State has named a starting running back yet but it will be one of two former transfers in Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.

TIGHT ENDS:

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):

LG: Osmar Velez

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.

LINEBACKER

It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers. The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.

CORNERBACK:

Either Ron Hardge or 2022 signee Ryan Cooper will start at the nickel back spot for the Beavers Saturday night.

NB: Maurice Norris Jr

SAFETY:

S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State

S Kitan Oladpo - Oregon State

S Brayln Lux