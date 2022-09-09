Starters as Recruits: Oregon State vs Fresno State
After a big win last weekend over Boise State to open their 2022 season, the Oregon State Beavers will look to improve to 2-0 on the season on Saturday evening against Fresno State. As we continue to prepare for the matchup, let's take a look at how the two programs' starters matched up as recruits.
QUARTERBACK
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Fans are in store for a great quarterback matchup on Saturday. Chance Nolan has done a terrific job as Oregon State's starting quarterback while Fresno State's Jake Haener is one of the country's most underrated quarterbacks.
RUNNING BACK:
Oregon State has named a starting running back yet but it will be one of two former transfers in Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
WIDE RECEIVER:
Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
TIGHT ENDS:
_____________________________________________________________________________________
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):
___________________________________________________________________________________
LG: Osmar Velez
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
LINEBACKER
It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers. The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
CORNERBACK:
Either Ron Hardge or 2022 signee Ryan Cooper will start at the nickel back spot for the Beavers Saturday night.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
NB: Maurice Norris Jr
SAFETY:
S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State
S Kitan Oladpo - Oregon State
_____________________________________________________________________________________
S Brayln Lux
----
