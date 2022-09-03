QUARTERBACK

A pretty good matchup here quarterback-wise as both Chance Nolan and Hank Bachmeier were four-star recruits. Bachmeier is one of Boise State's best recruits ever, he committed to the Broncos over 21 other scholarship offers including Boston College, Cal, Georgia, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCLA, and Utah.

RUNNING BACK:

Oregon State has named a starting running back yet but it will be one of two former transfers in Deshaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.

TIGHT ENDS:

You're not seeing that wrong, Boise State turned former three-star quarterback Riley Smith into a tight end entering his redshirt freshman season.

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT - LG - C - RG - RT):

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.

Also starting for Boise State will be sixth-year senior DE George Tarlas.

LINEBACKER

It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory STover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.

CORNERBACK:

Either Ron Hardge or 2022 signee Ryan Cooper will start at the nickel back spot for the Beavers Saturday night.

SAFETY:

S Jaydon Grant - Oregon State S Kitan Oladapo - Oregon State