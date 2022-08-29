PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has its starting quarterback as the Beavers announced on Monday that Chance Nolan would be the starter against Boise State.

"About week two or three of camp, (Nolan) started to play at a high level and you could see his confidence and comfort in the scheme," head coach Jonathan Smith said in his press conference.

"He knows what we want to accomplish, was more accurate, and took care of the football. I think he had to do that because he was really pushed by Tristan (Gebbia) and Ben (Gulbranson). At the end of the day, we feel that Chance gives us the best chance to score the most points and eliminate negative plays."

After taking over for starting quarterback Sam Noyer in the second half against Purdue in the 2021 opener, Nolan went on to start Oregon State's remaining 12 contests, leading the Beavers to a 7-5 mark.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound redshirt junior completed 64% of his attempts for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions during the 2021 campaign. He was named Pro Football Focus First-Team All-Pac-12 and an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

Smith said that the backup quarterback job between Gebbia & Gulbranson will be decided on a week-to-week basis.

Oregon State opens the 2022 campaign against Boise State under the lights of Reser Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.