With the Oregon State football team set to host the Boise State Broncos on Saturday evening to kick off the 2022 campaign, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Broncos...

- Boise State has won six of its last seven season openers (lost at UCF in 2021). Included in the span are road wins against Louisiana (45-10 in 2016), Troy (56-20 in 2018) and Florida State (36-31) in 2019. The game against the Seminoles was quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s collegiate debut and he completed 30 of 51 passes for 407 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

- From 2014-17, Boise State defeated at least one Pac-12 opponent each season. The streak began with a 38-30 victory over Arizona in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. In 2015, the Broncos opened the season with a 16-13 victory over Washington at home. Boise State won 38-24 at Oregon State in 2016 and knocked off Oregon 38-28 in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos did not play a Pac-12 school in 2018, lost to Washington in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl and have not competed against a Pac-12 school since.

- Boise State is one of four schools nationally to post a winning record on the road for each of the last eight seasons. The other are college football royalty in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. The Broncos are 17-4 on the road over the last four seasons. Only Alabama (15-2), Georgia (15-2), Notre Dame (15-2), Ohio State (14-2) and Clemson (16-3) have fewer road losses during that span.

- Junior kicker Jonah Dalmas, redshirt senior defensive tackle Scott Matlock, sixth-year offensive lineman John Ojukwu and senior safety JL Skinner were each selected to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West team.

- Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier has completed 485 passes in his career, seventh most in Boise State history. With 166 completions he would move into third place behind only Kellen Moore (1,157) and Brett Rypien (1,036). Bachmeier is also seventh in Bronco history with 6,108 yards passing. Last season, he threw for 3,079 yards in 12 games. a duplicate performance would vault him into fourth place all time.

- Last year, the Broncos’ opposition during posted a combined record of 92-47 (.662) through the 2021 regular season, the second-highest winning percentage among opponent schedules in the country (Indiana).

Of the Broncos’ seven regular-season wins, five came over bowl-eligible teams, tied for the 14th-most nationally. Only Georgia (eight) had more. Each of the Broncos’ five losses came at the hands of teams that reached bowl eligibility – UCF, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Air Force and San Diego State.

- Boise State achieved bowl-eligible status for the 24th-consecutive season in 2021, the third longest active streak in the country. The Broncos trail only Ohio State (33) and Georgia (25) on the current list. Entering 2022, Boise State was one of only 13 schools nationally to carry a streak of at least 12-consecutive seasons of reaching bowl eligibility into the season.