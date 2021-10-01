Staff Predictions: Washington vs Oregon State

With the Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) set to host Washington (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Oregon State is primed to have a 2-0 start to Pac-12 play...

Following the win over USC in the Coliseum last weekend, the Beavers find themselves in a favorable position heading into this Pac-12 home-opener against Washington.

The Beavers have an identity on offense, with a dynamic rushing attack leading the way and a quarterback in Chance Nolan who is executing at an extremely high level.

OSU's dissection of USC's defense last week shows just how dangerous the Beavers can be on offense when everything is clicking, and from what I've seen from the Huskies so far this season, I don't see them slowing OSU down for an entire game.

Washington's run defense ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 allowing 165 yards to opponents per contest (10th) and that's exactly what the Beavers' bread and butter is this season.

If the ground game can have steady success, and Nolan continues to spread the ball around and make sound decisions on offense, scoring points shouldn't be a problem.

With the Huskies having been inconsistent at best on offense through the first four games, this will be another opportunity for an improving Beaver defense to gain more confidence. My bet is they'll be able to have a similar performance like we saw last week against USC, forcing several turnovers.

OSU hasn't beaten UW since 2011, but Jonathan Smith gets a convincing first win against his former school on Saturday night...

Prediction: Oregon State 38, Washington 17

Brenden's season record (3-1)