Staff Predictions: Washington vs Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) set to host Washington (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
MORE: Official Visitor List | Injury Report | Mailbag: Early Season Awards; PFF; Recruiting Updates
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Oregon State is primed to have a 2-0 start to Pac-12 play...
Following the win over USC in the Coliseum last weekend, the Beavers find themselves in a favorable position heading into this Pac-12 home-opener against Washington.
The Beavers have an identity on offense, with a dynamic rushing attack leading the way and a quarterback in Chance Nolan who is executing at an extremely high level.
OSU's dissection of USC's defense last week shows just how dangerous the Beavers can be on offense when everything is clicking, and from what I've seen from the Huskies so far this season, I don't see them slowing OSU down for an entire game.
Washington's run defense ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12 allowing 165 yards to opponents per contest (10th) and that's exactly what the Beavers' bread and butter is this season.
If the ground game can have steady success, and Nolan continues to spread the ball around and make sound decisions on offense, scoring points shouldn't be a problem.
With the Huskies having been inconsistent at best on offense through the first four games, this will be another opportunity for an improving Beaver defense to gain more confidence. My bet is they'll be able to have a similar performance like we saw last week against USC, forcing several turnovers.
OSU hasn't beaten UW since 2011, but Jonathan Smith gets a convincing first win against his former school on Saturday night...
Prediction: Oregon State 38, Washington 17
Brenden's season record (3-1)
JARED HALUS' PICK
It's revenge time for Jonathan Smith.
Washington is a team that has gotten the better of the Beavers in recent history, but if the Beavers can execute at a decent level, that should end tomorrow.
Simply put, Oregon State has been playing like one of the best teams in the Pac-12. Washington has not.
A big win over USC is enough to get people to turn their heads, now it's time to make them fix their eyes on a team that is here to stay.
Prediction: Oregon State 35, Washington 24
Jared's season record (3-1)
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.