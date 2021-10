PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) set to host Washington (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the contest.

MORE: Mailbag: Early Season Awards; PFF; FB & WBB Recruiting Updates | 2022 WR Sam Mason Previews Official Visit | EDGE POD: Will OSU Defeat UW?