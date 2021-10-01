BeaversEdge Mailbag: Early Season Awards; PFF; Recruiting Updates

Brenden Slaughter: (1) Good question. I'd say somewhere around 30-70, with 30% being the chance that we see him again on the field. Given that head coach Jonathan Smith hasn't offered much as far as updates when we've asked him, it's truly one of those things where we don't have the full picture. Until we do, it's going to be hard to speculate. However, I haven't given up hope yet, still think there's a halfway decent chance we see him again.

(2) I'd say it's been because the Beavers have felt pretty good with what Rejzohn Wright & Alex Austin have been giving them at the two corner spots. He was limited with injuries in fall camp, so it's still very possible he's getting his feet under him within OSU's defensive scheme. He's a guy who I expect to get stronger and more efficient in the system weekly, so I'm quite confident we'll see more of him because the staff is high on what he brings.

(3) Offensive MVP: B.J. Baylor - Defensive MVP: Rejzohn Wright - Most Improved: Riley Sharp - Biggest Surprise: Chance Nolan - Biggest Disappointment - Addison Gumbs or Sam Noyer - Position Coach Of The Year: A.J. Steward

Jared Halus: (2) Good question. Could be a depth thing, could be a performance thing. He has gotten some run, but likely is just getting beat out.

(3) Offensive MVP: Chance Nolan - Defensive MVP: Avery Roberts - Most Improved: BJ Baylor - Biggest Surprise Player: Tough one. I'll go Alton Julian - Biggest Disappointment: Also tough. I'll go with Sam Noyer - Position Coach of The Year: I'm going to go with coach Legi Suiaunoa. Idaho has been the only team to rush for over 100 yards (108), so the guys up front are doing a nice job.