Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 13 Update

With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) set to face the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale, BeaversEdge gives you the latest bowl projections.

USA Today

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

Bleacher Report

Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Sun Bowl vs Miami on Dec. 31st

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th

Athlon Sports

Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th

SportingNews

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th

