Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 13 Update
With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) set to face the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale, BeaversEdge gives you the latest bowl projections.
USA Today
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
Bleacher Report
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Sun Bowl vs Miami on Dec. 31st
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th
Athlon Sports
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
SportingNews
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th
