Season In Review: Oregon State's 2019-2020 By The Numbers
With the Oregon State women's basketball team having its season end prematurely in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, BeaversEdge.com dives deep into the analytics to give you a look at the numbers that defined the Beavers' season.
No. 3 ... Oregon State's highest rank in the Associated Press in 2019-20.
No. 14 ... OSU's finish in the AP Poll after sporting a 23-9 overall record.
71.7 ... Points per game for OSU, ranking 4th in the Pac-12 and 48th nationally.
58.4 ... Points allowed per game by OSU, ranking third in the Pac-12 and 50th nationally.
46.3 ... Field goal percentage shot by OSU, good for second in the conference and 12th in the nation.
35.3 ... Field goal percentage shot by OSU's opponents, which was the best in the Pac-12 and 16th in the country.
7.6 ... Made three-pointers per game by the Beavers, which was 4th in the conference and 34th nationally.
36.9 ... OSU's shooting percentage from distance, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 14th in the country.
30.6 ... Defensive rebounds per game for OSU, which was first in the Pac-12 and 6th in the country.
42.3 ... Total rebounds per game, which was best in the conference and 21st nationally.
+ 10.4 ... Rebounding margin for OSU, which was also tops in the Pac-12 and 6th nationally.
16.6 ... Assists per game for OSU, ranking second in the conference and 19th in the country.
4.5 ... Blocks per game for the Beavers, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 43rd nationally.
14. 2 ... Turnovers per game for OSU, which was the fifth-most in the conference and 75th in the country.
15-0 ... OSU's start to the season as they went 15 games without a loss.
10-8 ... OSUs Pac-12 record in 19-20. This was the Beavers' worst record in conference since the 2012-13 season when they went 4-14.
1.9 ... Blocks per game for freshman forward Taylor Jones, which led the Pac-12 and was 47th nationally.
58.3 ... Jones' field goal percentage, which was second in the conference and 14th in the nation.
44 ... Aleah Goodman's three-point percentage, which was third-best in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally.
9.3 ... Rebounds per game for Mikayla Pivec, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 52nd in the country. Pivec became the Beavers' all-time leader in career rebounds with over 1,000 in her career.
7.5 ...Rebounds per game for freshman Kennedy Brown before going down with her ACL injury. Losing Brown proved to be a big blow for the Beavers late in the season as her size and rebounding were missed. She was hauling in the sixth-most boards per game prior to the injury.
47-55 ... Oregon State's first loss of the season to Arizona State in Tempe on Jan. 12th. This is significant because looking back if the Beavers were able to win that game, there was a real case for them to be the No. 1 team in the country. At the time, the Beavers had a glowing resume that included a preseason WNIT Championship and wins over Arizona, Miami, and Missouri State. However, the pressure of the Sun Devils and perhaps the moment got to the Beavers as they didn't play well down the stretch. In hindsight, the season may have taken a drastically different turn if the Beavs had pulled out a win against ASU.
64-62 ... Just as the score against Arizona State in Tempe was impactful in oh so many ways, the 64-62 win against the Sun Devils in Gill Coliseum was Rueck's most impactful win of the season. He noted in his postseason wrap up that there wasn't a game that defined the Beavers' season more than Pivec's game-winning tip-in as it showcased all the adversity that they'd overcome.
3 & 4 ... Oregon State's respective losing streaks in Pac-12 play. The Beavers had been stellar under Rueck when it came to never dropping more than a game or two back-to-back, but the talent of the conference this year was too much to bear as OSU had two uncharacteristic losing streaks that cost them a chance at a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament. The first came in late-January when the Beavers dropped a heartbreaker to Stanford before losing two in a row against Oregon. The second and more costly losing streak took place in mid-February as the Beavers were knocked off at home by Arizona, were swept at USC and UCLA on the road, and then fell to Stanford at home. The two losing streaks were as trying of times as the Beavers have had in recent seasons, but there's a case to be made that it made the team far stronger heading into the postseason.
4 of 5 ... Despite all the ups and downs of the season, there's no doubt that they were playing their best basketball of the season in the end. Outside of the Pac-12 Tournament loss to Stanford where the Cardinal shot the lights out, the Beavers closed the regular season/tournament winning four of their last five games. It was almost a certainty that Rueck's squad would have hosted NCAA First and Second Rounds at Gill Coliseum and it's a shame we didn't get to see that momentum manifested in the Big Dance.
