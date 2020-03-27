With the Oregon State women's basketball team having its season end prematurely in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, BeaversEdge.com dives deep into the analytics to give you a look at the numbers that defined the Beavers' season.

No. 3 ... Oregon State's highest rank in the Associated Press in 2019-20.

No. 14 ... OSU's finish in the AP Poll after sporting a 23-9 overall record.

71.7 ... Points per game for OSU, ranking 4th in the Pac-12 and 48th nationally.

58.4 ... Points allowed per game by OSU, ranking third in the Pac-12 and 50th nationally.

46.3 ... Field goal percentage shot by OSU, good for second in the conference and 12th in the nation.

35.3 ... Field goal percentage shot by OSU's opponents, which was the best in the Pac-12 and 16th in the country.

7.6 ... Made three-pointers per game by the Beavers, which was 4th in the conference and 34th nationally.

36.9 ... OSU's shooting percentage from distance, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 14th in the country.

30.6 ... Defensive rebounds per game for OSU, which was first in the Pac-12 and 6th in the country.

42.3 ... Total rebounds per game, which was best in the conference and 21st nationally.

+ 10.4 ... Rebounding margin for OSU, which was also tops in the Pac-12 and 6th nationally.

16.6 ... Assists per game for OSU, ranking second in the conference and 19th in the country.

4.5 ... Blocks per game for the Beavers, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 43rd nationally.

14. 2 ... Turnovers per game for OSU, which was the fifth-most in the conference and 75th in the country.

15-0 ... OSU's start to the season as they went 15 games without a loss.

10-8 ... OSUs Pac-12 record in 19-20. This was the Beavers' worst record in conference since the 2012-13 season when they went 4-14.

1.9 ... Blocks per game for freshman forward Taylor Jones, which led the Pac-12 and was 47th nationally.

58.3 ... Jones' field goal percentage, which was second in the conference and 14th in the nation.

44 ... Aleah Goodman's three-point percentage, which was third-best in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally.

9.3 ... Rebounds per game for Mikayla Pivec, which was second-best in the Pac-12 and 52nd in the country. Pivec became the Beavers' all-time leader in career rebounds with over 1,000 in her career.

7.5 ...Rebounds per game for freshman Kennedy Brown before going down with her ACL injury. Losing Brown proved to be a big blow for the Beavers late in the season as her size and rebounding were missed. She was hauling in the sixth-most boards per game prior to the injury.

