Oregon State men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have been hitting the digital recruiting trail hard in recent weeks as the Beavers have shown interest in several graduate-transfers.

Add former Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin to the list as Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers is reporting that the Beavers are interested in his services. The former Terrier is also being courted by Georgia, Arkansas, Xavier, Cincinnati, USC, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, Wake Forest, and VCU.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward is coming off a junior season where he averaged 11 points and six rebounds. He shot 63 percent from the field, averaged just over 20 minutes a game for the Terriers, and will be immediately eligible.

