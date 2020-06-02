Scott Barnes, Scott Rueck Release Statements On Racial Injustice
On Monday evening, Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes and women's basketball coach Scott Rueck released statements on racial injustice in the wake of Minneapolis Police killing George Floyd.
Oregon State AD Scott Barnes
"Beaver Nation -
I continue to reflect on the horrific recent events that have happened in the black community and feel compelled to share my thoughts with you. I am angry and hurting over these acts of racism that continue to take place in our country.
More now than ever, as a department and a community, we must fully accept and begin to understand the fears and daily struggles that our black staff, coaches, and student-athletes are facing. I am thinking of them, support them, and stand beside them to admonish these horrible acts.
I am very proud of how our student-athletes are responding. They have attended protests in Eugene and Corvallis and have represented themselves, their teams, our department, and this community well.
They are having conversations with staff, coaches, and fellow students. I met with the Student Advisory Committee this evening and was impressed by their empathy, maturity, and resolve. We want to identify action steps and solutions on how we can move forward and make tangible progress in the fight against racism.
I firmly believe we can make progress and find ways to battle racism and discrimination. We will collaborate with our campus leaders as well to share our voice as this community works towards measurable solutions.
We will do it together!
S. Scott Barnes"
June 2, 2020
WBB HC Scott Rueck
"I've been trying to wrap my head around how to articulate my feelings amidst the hurt and suffering felt by so many. And if I'm honest, I'm still not sure I've found the appropriate words. As a white male, I will never understand how it feels to live in fear based on the color of my skin. My heart aches for those who have to live under such terrible circumstances," Scott Rueck said via Twitter.
"What I do know is that we all have a responsibility to stand up against injustice. I know that love is the answer. I know that loving your neighbor - whomever your neighbor is - is the right thing to do. Always. In every circumstance. Love and understanding, while working shoulder to shoulder. No life is more valuable than another. Put your neighbor (EVERYONE) before yourself.
What's happening in the United States is wrong. There are no excuses. It has to stop and we all need to play a role in the eradication of hate. Myself included. I am fully committed to fighting racism with every ounce of compassion, understanding, and love that I carry inside of me. Love cannot be limited to those who look like you. Love is for EVERYONE. Love is for all."
June 1, 2020
