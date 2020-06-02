On Monday evening, Oregon State Athletic Directo r Scott Barnes and women's basketball coach Scott Rueck released statements on racial injustice in the wake of Minneapolis Police killing George Floyd.

"Beaver Nation -

I continue to reflect on the horrific recent events that have happened in the black community and feel compelled to share my thoughts with you. I am angry and hurting over these acts of racism that continue to take place in our country.

More now than ever, as a department and a community, we must fully accept and begin to understand the fears and daily struggles that our black staff, coaches, and student-athletes are facing. I am thinking of them, support them, and stand beside them to admonish these horrible acts.

I am very proud of how our student-athletes are responding. They have attended protests in Eugene and Corvallis and have represented themselves, their teams, our department, and this community well.

They are having conversations with staff, coaches, and fellow students. I met with the Student Advisory Committee this evening and was impressed by their empathy, maturity, and resolve. We want to identify action steps and solutions on how we can move forward and make tangible progress in the fight against racism.

I firmly believe we can make progress and find ways to battle racism and discrimination. We will collaborate with our campus leaders as well to share our voice as this community works towards measurable solutions.

We will do it together!

S. Scott Barnes"