 BeaversEdge - Jonathan Smith Speaks Out On Racial Injustice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-31 11:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Jonathan Smith Speaks Out On Racial Injustice

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith issued a statement on Saturday night in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd.

"As a white man, I will never completely understand the fear and daily experiences that people of color face regularly. The tragedies of the past few weeks have left me hurt, angry, confused; tough to completely describe," Smith said via Twitter.

"What I know is, over my 20+ years in football, I have worked alongside and coached unbelievable men of color and my heart hurts for them. Change needs to happen. I want to add my voice to so many others that these acts... all acts of racism need to end."

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}