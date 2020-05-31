BeaversEdge - Jonathan Smith Speaks Out On Racial Injustice

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith issued a statement on Saturday night in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd.

"As a white man, I will never completely understand the fear and daily experiences that people of color face regularly. The tragedies of the past few weeks have left me hurt, angry, confused; tough to completely describe," Smith said via Twitter.

"What I know is, over my 20+ years in football, I have worked alongside and coached unbelievable men of color and my heart hurts for them. Change needs to happen. I want to add my voice to so many others that these acts... all acts of racism need to end."