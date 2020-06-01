BeaversEdge - Wayne Tinkle, Coaching Staff, & Players Speak Out On Racial Injustice

Wayne Tinkle, Coaching Staff, & Players Speak Out On Racial Injustice
Following Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith making a statement in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd, Oregon State men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle released the following statement via Twitter.
"While trying to wait a few days to come down from the sadness, frustration, and anger I felt over the recent atrocities to our black community, I realize that day won't come anytime soon," Tinkle said via Twitter.
"I won't pretend to understand what it's like to be a person of color in today's world, I will, however, try to help end the shameful injustices that have become all to commonplace throughout our society.
I'm standing up to join the millions that are going to find a way to eliminate racism completely, by choosing love, prayer, compassion, respect, and understanding over hatred and ignorance."
Oregon State assistant coach Stephen Thompson also released a statement:
"Over the past several days, I've been reflecting upon my response and praying for our people, our country, our community leaders. We are frustrated, tired, and broken. I want you to know, I relate, understand, and feel the heartache," Thompson said via twitter.
"To my fellow brothers and sisters, to my colleagues, and especially to the young men whom I serve as their coach, I am here for you."
Recent Oregon State signee Tariq Silver was a part of a peaceful protest and you can see and watch that video below.
June 1, 2020
We made history today. Shut down Wilma in a peaceful protest. I’m proud of my city #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cVshAxcWt8— Tariq Silver (@TariqSilver) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
It’s hard to even figure out what to say about all of this.— Marlon Stewart (@TheCoachStew) May 31, 2020
I hope we can make change as peacefully as possible. We definitely need our country to change.#GeorgeFloydMurder pic.twitter.com/MACV7jZ16K
