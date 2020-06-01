BeaversEdge - Wayne Tinkle, Coaching Staff, & Players Speak Out On Racial Injustice

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith making a statement in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd, Oregon State men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle released the following statement via Twitter.

"While trying to wait a few days to come down from the sadness, frustration, and anger I felt over the recent atrocities to our black community, I realize that day won't come anytime soon," Tinkle said via Twitter.

"I won't pretend to understand what it's like to be a person of color in today's world, I will, however, try to help end the shameful injustices that have become all to commonplace throughout our society.

I'm standing up to join the millions that are going to find a way to eliminate racism completely, by choosing love, prayer, compassion, respect, and understanding over hatred and ignorance."

Oregon State assistant coach Stephen Thompson also released a statement:

"Over the past several days, I've been reflecting upon my response and praying for our people, our country, our community leaders. We are frustrated, tired, and broken. I want you to know, I relate, understand, and feel the heartache," Thompson said via twitter.

"To my fellow brothers and sisters, to my colleagues, and especially to the young men whom I serve as their coach, I am here for you."

Recent Oregon State signee Tariq Silver was a part of a peaceful protest and you can see and watch that video below.

