BeaversEdge - Get To Know Future Oregon State LB John Miller

Has your size changed since signing?

I have gotten to the weight I need to be at going in. On signing day I was around 205, now I am around 213 and want to hover around that. The coaches are going to put weight on me and wanted me to come in around that number.



What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?

I have been doing a lot of workouts with a buddy of mine at his home gym. I eat a lot and a lot of protein.



What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

The last I heard was June 21st. I haven't heard any changes yet.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?

Using my hands and getting my top-end speed down.



How would you describe your playing style?

I am an athletic linebacker who can move sideline-to-sideline and can fill the gaps. I can be physical but can also be quick and guard people.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?

Definitely Oregon. I know it is a crazy rivalry and I have always had friends and Oregon fans talking trash, so I have been waiting for that.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?

I looked up a lot to Ryan Shazier. Ever since he was a Buckeye I have watched him play. I love the way he moves fast and is still strong and gets around to hit people, I love that.



Favorite food?

Right now it is sushi but I really like a good chicken breast with rice

Favorite movie?

I'm going to have to go with Monster's Inc. I just remember as a kid I always watched it.

Favorite TV show?

Right now I would have to go with Avatar: The Last Airbender

Favorite hype song?

Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill

Describe yourself in three words.

Funny, a little Stubborn and athletic

Celebrity crush?

Addison Rae

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

To fly. You could do anything.

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

I would probably move my mom and family to a house somewhere nice on the countryside or somewhere I like that.

What is a good piece of advise you would share to an upcoming a recruit?

Keep your head down and keep working. The whole thing is a grind and it might take a while, so you have to grind and work hard.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

It's such a family environment and the coaches took me under their wing since the beginning. It was always like a family and they always made me feel wanted and welcome.

What are your goals for your freshman year?

Freshman year, I am looking to make me and Coach Cookus best friends on special teams. I love special teams and will grind to get to the top. Of course I will put in work with Coach Bray as well but I think me and Coach Cookus will be good friends.