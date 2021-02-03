BeaversEdge - Report: RB Coach Michael Pitre To Join Chicago Bears

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Oregon State running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Michael Pitre is leaving Corvallis to be the RB coach with the Chicago Bears.

Pitre, who joined Jonathan Smith's staff in Jan. of 2018 as a part of the new staff, was widely regarded as one of, if not Oregon State's best positional coach and recruiter. If the report from Rittenberg holds, this would be a tough pill for the Beavers to swallow.

Some of Pitre's highlights with Oregon State include:

- Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson were the first OSU teammates to rush for 2,000-plus career rushing yards in school history.

- Jefferson was named to the 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

- Team averaged 31.2 points in 2019, the second-most by a Beaver team for a 12-game season.

- Offense set a school record for yards per play at 6.0.

- Team committed the fewest turnovers in the country with six in 2019.

- Jefferson rushed for a freshman record with 1,380 yards in 2018, was named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, and was named Freshman All-American.