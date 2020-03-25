Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Former Penn guard Ryan Betley is receiving interest from Wayne Tinkle and the Oregon State men's basketball team per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has been in the transfer portal since Mar. 12th and is coming off a senior season where he averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

The list of suitors for the talented-playmaker isn't short as he's also hearing from Arizona, Stanford, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Utah State, VCU, Toledo, Hofstra, Colorado State, Drexel, Charleston, Delaware, William & Mary, and Northeastern.

With the Beavers expected to lose Kylor Kelley and Tres Tinkle to graduation this offseason barring any unforeseen NCAA decisions with eligibility and Ethan Thompson having a decision to make in regards to the NBA Draft, looking to add a player with the experience and size of Betley is a no-brainer.

