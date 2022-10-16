PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: The 3-2-1: Oregon State Defeats WSU 24-10 | WATCH: OSU Breaks Down Win vs WSU | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down WSU Win | Highlights + Social Media Reaction

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Damien Martinez's career-best 111 yards on the ground led the Beavers to a 24-10 win over Washington State on Homecoming on Saturday night.

Oregon State's rushing attack combined for 203 yards and a pair of trips to the endzone as they won their first over the Cougars to snap a skid that dated to 2013. Jam Griffin, Deshaun Fenwick, Jack Colletto and Silas Bolden combined for 83 yards to bolster the attack.In his second consecutive start, Ben Gulbranson tossed 141 yards on 12 completions and connected with Anthony Gould for a score. Jack Velling's 63 receiving yards led the Beavers for the category.

Jaydon Grant led the Beaver defense with eight tackles, a trio of which were solo stops and added a sack. Ryan Cooper, Jr. snagged an interception to quell any chance of a comeback by the Cougars.

Following a 60-yard return by Bolden on the opening kick, Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) went the necessary 40 yards for the score as Colletto punched it across for the first of his two scores in the contest. A quarter later, OSU upped its lead to 10 when Atticus Sappington connected on a 26-yard kick to cap a 12 play, 87-yard drive. On the ensuing drive, Washington State cut the lead to seven after a 29-yard field goal made it a 10-3 game, the same score it would be at the break.

Just like in the first half, Oregon State tallied a touchdown on their opening drive in the second. Gulbranson's 17-yard pass to Gould made it a 17-3 lead for the Beavers. Washington State answered quickly to bring their deficit back to seven when Cameron Ward tossed a nine-yard score to the endzone in the waning minutes of the third.

Colletto punched into the endzone on the Beavers' first drive of the fourth to secure the win. His score moved him to a tie for 10th in program history for rushing scores.

The Beavers' defense held the Cougars to just one yard on six total plays in the opening quarter.

Oregon State will stay home and welcome Colorado next Saturday, October 22. Kickoff from Reser Stadium is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

OSU Athletics