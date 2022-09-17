PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PORTLAND, Ore. – An offensive explosion in the second helped lead Oregon State over Montana State in Portland by a 68-28 margin on Saturday night at Providence Park. The win marks the first 3-0 start since the 2014 season.

Chance Nolan tossed four scores and 276 yards while scrambling for another to help separate the Beavers from last year's FCS runner-up (2-1). He became the first Beaver since Steven Jackson to account for 30 points did the same in the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl.

Deshaun Fenwick led the Beaver backfield with 63 yards on nine carries and a score. Four others – Damien Martinez, Nolan, Jam Griffin and Kanoa Shannon – also found the endzone via the ground. Tre'Shaun Harrison's 133 yards led the receiving corps. Anthony Gould's pair of touchdown catches led Oregon State.

The Beavers struck first on the scoreboard, taking the opening drive 90 yards on just seven plays – capping it off with a 25-yard dash to the endzone by Fenwick. After the Bobcats answered with a touchdown of their own, Oregon State responded with 27 of the contest's next 34 points – highlighted by the four total scores from Nolan. Anthony Gould, who snagged the last score of the second, started the third in a strong way – an 80-yard punt return for a score.

Martinez stretched the advantage back to 26 with a seven-yard dash to the endzone following a Bobcat touchdown at 47-21. Gould collected a third score on a third-and-long to help increase the advantage. Oregon State kept the momentum up with 21 of the next 28 points to up the lead to 68-28 late in the fourth.

The Beavers were strong in all facets with the defense forcing three turnovers and special teams scoring three times. Additionally, Oregon State never punted.

OSU kept up its streak of strong first halves, having outscored opponents by a 72-27 margin in the opening 30 minutes.

The Beavers will return home next week to Reser Stadium, when they will welcome USC to Corvallis. Kickoff between the Beavers and Trojans is set for 6:30 p.m.

