With the Oregon State football team (3-0) wrapping up nonconference play with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday night, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win...

Playing against its first FCS competition of the 2022 campaign, Oregon State's offense dominated Montana State in this contest.

The Beavers fine-tuned their offense ahead of Pac-12 play to the tune of 540 total yards and 68 points. Those 68 points were the most points scored by an OSU squad since the 2012 squad put 77 points on Nicholls.

When playing an FCS squad, especially one that is as well-coached and talented as MSU, you've got to take hope out of the equation early on and that's precisely what OSU's offense was able to do in this one.

The Beavers scored touchdowns on every single drive of the night (9-of-11) with the exceptions being the final drive of the first half when the Beavers missed a field goal attempt and the final drive of the night where they kneeled to end the contest.

The offense was so efficient that quarterback Chance Nolan's night ended in the third quarter as did most of the starters'. After going 19-of-25 for 276 yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions, Nolan gave way to Ben Gulbranson who finished out the contest, leading the Beavers to two touchdown drives and going 3-for-4 for 48 yards.

"(The receivers) were great and the offensive line was giving me all day to throw," Nolan said. "Ant (Gould), Tre'Shaun (Harrison), we had a bunch of guys making crazy contested catches and it was great to see them make a bunch of plays for me and it was a great team win."

Nolan (six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown) and Gulbranson (two carries for 13 yards) also showcased some rushing ability in this one, more notably the former who made some important runs early in the contest, including the QB sneak for a score. As a team, the Beavers recorded 216 rushing yards, but more on the ground game in takeaway No. 3...

The Beavers essentially could do whatever they wanted offensively in this one and head coach Jonathan Smith felt postgame that this was the game where the offense put everything together after flashing in the first two contests.

There are still areas to improve, but scoring 68 points and decisively beating a lesser foe is a huge confidence booster heading into Pac-12 play...