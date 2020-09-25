BeaversEdge - Quick Hits from Jonathan Smith & Scott Barnes

With the Pac-12 announcing the return of the 2020 football season, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes and head coach Jonathan Smith hosted a zoom-conference with the local media to give us the latest on what's next for the Beavs.

- With one of the biggest concerns ramping up to the season being the physical-fitness and game-readiness of the players, head coach Jonathan Smith says that he expects the team to be in a really good place physically thanks to the six-week ramp up time. He feels really great about where the team is at in terms of strength.

- Smith also said its a big plus that the team has been together for roughly the last month doing individual workouts. He said that outside of the couple of weeks where the air-quality didn't permit workouts, the team has been able to stay fresh.

- Oregon State's Quidel COVID-19 rapid-testing machine has arrived and will be ready for use upon the training staff's training next week per Barnes.

- Barnes said that with the seven-game schedule, Oregon State and the Pac-12 schools will be able to receive nearly all of the tv revenue that was expected from ESPN and Fox. He added that he hasn't yet determined how it'll all shake out with the losses of revenue from fans and home games, but that this will be a huge help.

- Oregon State's football schedule is expected to be released early next week per Barnes. While the notion of the 9 a.m. kickoffs has been tossed out there, the Beavers haven't thrown their ring into the hat so to speak, and wouldn't openly volunteer. However, he added that the schedule is still being finalized, so nothing is certain as far as kickoff times.

- Smith confirmed that Tristan Gebbia is the leader in the quarterback room right now. Had four-star JUCO QB Chance Nolan had the opportunity to develop rapport in spring practices, he might have been able to push Gebbia, but with the shortened and compressed season, Gebbia has the clear edge with his experience in the system.

- Smith confirmed that redshirt-senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed is planning on playing this season.

- Junior cornerback Nahshon Wright might be limited to start the season as Smith said his expected recovery timeline from an offseason surgery was October. It's unclear what this surgery was, but Smith said he's likely the only player he can think of that will be on a limitation to start practices.

