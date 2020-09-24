BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Is Back! Get Annual Subscription At 70% Off!

Get all of the news, features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics at 70% off when you sign up for a new annual subscription! That includes FULL ACCESS to all of BeaversEdge.com's premium features.

*For new subscribers only

*Must sign up with monthly subscription

*Make sure promo code PAC2020 is entered

*Promotion valid through Sept. 28, 2020

New Users: CLICK HERE to sign up

Former subscribers/registered users: First, log in to your Rivals account, and then CLICK HERE.

---

Have any questions? Email us at BeaversEdge1@gmail.com.