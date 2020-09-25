BeaversEdge - Oregon State Commits, Recruits React To Pac-12 Restart

Oregon State Commits, Recruits React To Pac-12 Restart
On Thursday, the Pac-12 CEO group unanimously voted to move forward with a seven-game football season that will begin on the weekend of November 6th.
Though it will look much different than what we are all used to, there is no shortage of excitement to watch Oregon State and Pac-12 football. BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus reached out to multiple commits and targets to get their thoughts on the decision.
"I'm super excited to see the PAC-12 getting the OK to play this November! I'm glad that the Beavs will get an opportunity to ball out this fall!"
— Henry Buckles
"I think it’s absolutely awesome that the PAC12 is able to play and hope everybody gets back to playing at all levels soon. Really excited to watch the Beavers play this year and can’t wait to get up there and contribute next year."
— Sam Vidlak
"I know these coaches well enough to know that they are very dedicated to their players and to winning. This year and for years to come I think we're going to pop teams in the mouth and surprise them. I'm excited to be a part of it."
— J.T. Byrne
"I think it’s great. It’s going to give me a chance to look at some Pac-12 programs and see how they have progressed or not. I want to see sights of improvement from some teams to ensure they are on the right path."
— CJ Baskerville
"It's exciting. I get to see Pac-12 football, so I'm good. I'll be watching Oregon State."
— Emari Pait
