With the Oregon State baseball team (12-5, 1-2 Pac-12) set to face Stanford (10-5, 1-2) at Sunken Diamond for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- The Beavers and Cardinal are meeting for the 101st, 102nd and 103rd times during the series. Stanford has a slight advantage in the all-time series, 51-49.

- The Cardinal also has a narrow advantage at home, 26-25.

- The teams played four times in 2022, including in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game. Stanford's 9-5 win in the game pushed the Cardinal's record to 7-0 in neutral-site games. It was the first neutral-site matchup since an NCAA Regional in 1986.

- OSU won 13 straight at Sunken Diamond from 2009 to 2017. Stanford's 2-1 series victory in 2021 was the Cardinal's first at home versus OSU since 2003. The Beavers had won seven straight series at Stanford.

- OSU's pitching staff struck out 33 Nevada batters in the 18 innings between the teams. The Beavers upped their season total to 176, which ranks second in the Pac-12. OSU is fourth with 10.49 strikeouts per nine innings.

- Relievers accounted for 27 of the strikeouts vs. Nevada, over 15 innings.

- The staff has a 2.33 ERA in 89 innings in the month of March. The Beavers have struck out 100 while walking 36 and allowing 69 hits. That's a WHIP of 1.18.

- Trent Sellers, Friday's probable starter, has struck out 28 in his last 14 1/3 innings.

- Kyle Dernedde drove in two Wednesday for his fifth multiple-RBI effort of the season. That ties him with Gavin Turley for the OSU lead.

- Mikey Kane has hit safely in 14 of the Beavers' 17 games.

- Travis Bazzana, meanwhile, has reached base safely in all but two games.

- OSU is 9-2 when scoring first. Not surprisingly, the Beavers are 10-1 when out-hitting their opponents.

- Mitch Canham is 11-7 against Stanford as a player and coach. He was 9-2 against the Cardinal from 2005 to 2007.