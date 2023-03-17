News More News
PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Stanford

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (12-5, 1-2 Pac-12) set to face Stanford (10-5, 1-2) at Sunken Diamond for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (12-5, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Stanford (10-5, 1-2)

Sunken Diamond - Stanford, Calif.

Friday - 7 p.m.

RHP Trent Sellers (2-1, 1.56) vs. LHP Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.88)

Saturday - 5 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 3.43) vs. RHP Matt Scott (2-0, 2.53)

Sunday - 12 p.m.

RHP Jaren Hunter (1-1, 3.55) vs. RHP Joey Dixon (2-0, 4.80)

TV - Pac-12 Network (Friday), Pac-12 OR & BA (Sat, Sun)

RADIO

LIVE STATS

Quick Hits

- The Beavers and Cardinal are meeting for the 101st, 102nd and 103rd times during the series. Stanford has a slight advantage in the all-time series, 51-49.

- The Cardinal also has a narrow advantage at home, 26-25.

- The teams played four times in 2022, including in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game. Stanford's 9-5 win in the game pushed the Cardinal's record to 7-0 in neutral-site games. It was the first neutral-site matchup since an NCAA Regional in 1986.

- OSU won 13 straight at Sunken Diamond from 2009 to 2017. Stanford's 2-1 series victory in 2021 was the Cardinal's first at home versus OSU since 2003. The Beavers had won seven straight series at Stanford.

- OSU's pitching staff struck out 33 Nevada batters in the 18 innings between the teams. The Beavers upped their season total to 176, which ranks second in the Pac-12. OSU is fourth with 10.49 strikeouts per nine innings.

- Relievers accounted for 27 of the strikeouts vs. Nevada, over 15 innings.

- The staff has a 2.33 ERA in 89 innings in the month of March. The Beavers have struck out 100 while walking 36 and allowing 69 hits. That's a WHIP of 1.18.

- Trent Sellers, Friday's probable starter, has struck out 28 in his last 14 1/3 innings.

- Kyle Dernedde drove in two Wednesday for his fifth multiple-RBI effort of the season. That ties him with Gavin Turley for the OSU lead.

- Mikey Kane has hit safely in 14 of the Beavers' 17 games.

- Travis Bazzana, meanwhile, has reached base safely in all but two games.

- OSU is 9-2 when scoring first. Not surprisingly, the Beavers are 10-1 when out-hitting their opponents.

- Mitch Canham is 11-7 against Stanford as a player and coach. He was 9-2 against the Cardinal from 2005 to 2007.

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

NR

Baseball America

22nd

Perfect Game

NR

Collegiate Baseball

23rd

NCBWA

26th

USA Today

NR

----

