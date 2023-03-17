PREVIEW: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Stanford
With the Oregon State baseball team (12-5, 1-2 Pac-12) set to face Stanford (10-5, 1-2) at Sunken Diamond for a three-game series starting on Friday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (12-5, 1-2 Pac-12) vs Stanford (10-5, 1-2)
Sunken Diamond - Stanford, Calif.
Friday - 7 p.m.
RHP Trent Sellers (2-1, 1.56) vs. LHP Quinn Mathews (3-1, 2.88)
Saturday - 5 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-2, 3.43) vs. RHP Matt Scott (2-0, 2.53)
Sunday - 12 p.m.
RHP Jaren Hunter (1-1, 3.55) vs. RHP Joey Dixon (2-0, 4.80)
TV - Pac-12 Network (Friday), Pac-12 OR & BA (Sat, Sun)
Quick Hits
- The Beavers and Cardinal are meeting for the 101st, 102nd and 103rd times during the series. Stanford has a slight advantage in the all-time series, 51-49.
- The Cardinal also has a narrow advantage at home, 26-25.
- The teams played four times in 2022, including in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game. Stanford's 9-5 win in the game pushed the Cardinal's record to 7-0 in neutral-site games. It was the first neutral-site matchup since an NCAA Regional in 1986.
- OSU won 13 straight at Sunken Diamond from 2009 to 2017. Stanford's 2-1 series victory in 2021 was the Cardinal's first at home versus OSU since 2003. The Beavers had won seven straight series at Stanford.
- OSU's pitching staff struck out 33 Nevada batters in the 18 innings between the teams. The Beavers upped their season total to 176, which ranks second in the Pac-12. OSU is fourth with 10.49 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Relievers accounted for 27 of the strikeouts vs. Nevada, over 15 innings.
- The staff has a 2.33 ERA in 89 innings in the month of March. The Beavers have struck out 100 while walking 36 and allowing 69 hits. That's a WHIP of 1.18.
- Trent Sellers, Friday's probable starter, has struck out 28 in his last 14 1/3 innings.
- Kyle Dernedde drove in two Wednesday for his fifth multiple-RBI effort of the season. That ties him with Gavin Turley for the OSU lead.
- Mikey Kane has hit safely in 14 of the Beavers' 17 games.
- Travis Bazzana, meanwhile, has reached base safely in all but two games.
- OSU is 9-2 when scoring first. Not surprisingly, the Beavers are 10-1 when out-hitting their opponents.
- Mitch Canham is 11-7 against Stanford as a player and coach. He was 9-2 against the Cardinal from 2005 to 2007.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
NR
|
Baseball America
|
22nd
|
Perfect Game
|
NR
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
23rd
|
NCBWA
|
26th
|
USA Today
|
NR
