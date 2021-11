PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) knocking off Arizona State 24-10 to reach bowl eligibility on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com dives into the analytics from the win!

MORE: Recruit Reaction: OSU Earns Win No. 7 | 5 Takeaways | EDGE Reaction | How Oregon State Can Win The North